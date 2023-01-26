Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.