Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 773.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,060 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of WestRock worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WestRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in WestRock by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 136,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

