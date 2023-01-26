Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 238,440 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 103,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,743. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.