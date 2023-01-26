Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 156,300 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of New Fortress Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,576,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,927. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous Special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 24.55%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 902.26%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

