Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 108,923 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.29. 128,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,241. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

