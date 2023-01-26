Jump Financial LLC Buys 43,637 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,001,000. Amundi grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 14,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.