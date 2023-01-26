Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 149,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,623,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.