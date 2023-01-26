Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,450,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $338.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $323.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

