Jump Financial LLC Acquires 54,344 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 128,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

