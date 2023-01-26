Jump Financial LLC Acquires 14,415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $425.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

