Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 5%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.3334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.