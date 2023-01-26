JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

