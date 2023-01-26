JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $63.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

