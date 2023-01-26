Joystick Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $30,407.05 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00219393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11795106 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,148.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

