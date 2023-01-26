Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.9-97.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.45-$10.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

JNJ opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

