Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

