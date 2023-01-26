JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.45)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,659. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

