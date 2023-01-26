Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $55,388.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00217846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00840109 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,954.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

