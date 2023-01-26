Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and $57,282.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00218783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00840109 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,954.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.