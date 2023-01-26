Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

