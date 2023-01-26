Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €98.12 ($106.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.21. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

