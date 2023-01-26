Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Electric’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,693.00, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

