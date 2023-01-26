Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,594,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664,356 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 2.7% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $388,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 438,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 2,434,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.