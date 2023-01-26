Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.65

Shares of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 12753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

