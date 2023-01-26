Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) Trading Up 5.9%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 82,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 158,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

