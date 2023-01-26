IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Up 11,500.0% in January

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11,500.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXAQ remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. IX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

