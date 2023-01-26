ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.