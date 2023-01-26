Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

