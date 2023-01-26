iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

