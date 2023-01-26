iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $403.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

