iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 383,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,787. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.