iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Windsor Group LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 743,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,073. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $114.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.