iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,983 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

