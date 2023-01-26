iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 13,759,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

