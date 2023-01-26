iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,776 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

