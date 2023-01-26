iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 708,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,969 shares.The stock last traded at $72.13 and had previously closed at $72.38.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

