iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 708,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,969 shares.The stock last traded at $72.13 and had previously closed at $72.38.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
