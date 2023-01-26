iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

COMT stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

