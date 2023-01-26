iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 5.98% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $344,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $71.49. 166,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,259. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

