iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

