iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,371 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 7,181,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

