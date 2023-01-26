iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 2.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned 1.56% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,257. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.

