iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $134,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 742,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

