iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

