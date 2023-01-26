IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 99515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $514.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

