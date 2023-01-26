IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $13.32 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $630.92 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012911 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

