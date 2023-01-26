Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. PRA Group accounts for 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 12,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,925. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

