Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,122,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 27,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 129,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 146,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 13,328,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

