Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

