Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after buying an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.56. 69,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,220. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

