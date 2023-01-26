Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

V stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.79. The stock has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

